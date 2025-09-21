Is 'Main Event' Jey Uso Done for Now? Latest Injury Report Sends Ripples Through WWE Fandom

Former WWE Champion Jey Uso could be out of action for a while after being busted open during the tag-team match at Wrestlepalooza PLE. It could be troublesome for the Stamford-based promotion, as one of their top stars could be sidelined due to the gruesome injury, which had left him bloodied.

Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited for some tag team action against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from The Vision, and they went on to have the last laugh in the match.

The build-up for the match has been supreme, with some exciting verbal to-and-fro between the two tag teams spicing up the contest before they met in the Wrestlepalooza PLE at Indianapolis.

Jimmy & Jey Uso Battled The Vision In An Intense Tag Match At Wrestlepalooza

The men's tag team match at the Wrestlepalooza PLE had some intense action with the use of foreign objects like tables and chairs as well. With 'Megastar' LA Knight as the special guest referee, it was an entertaining tag team match with some exciting on-the-edge moments.

The action began as a regular tag-team match, with both sides trying to put pressure on each other and overpower their opposition.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso had the crowd's backing as they cheered them throughout the match, while The Vision were constantly jeered and booed. Drama peaked when tables and chairs were involved, making it into a No DQ match as the special referee did not resist them from doing so.

However, things turned south for the Usos after Jimmy was seen struggling with a possible knee issue. Commentator Michael Cole had mentioned it during commentary.

Jey Uso got the worst of it as he was badly busted open, with blood spilling out everywhere after he attempted to hit Bron Breakker with a steel chair.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Could Be Out Of Action For A While

The former world heavyweight champion's injury would keep him on the bench as the WWE has placed him on the concussion protocol for a while, as per Bryan Alvarez.

“Jey busted himself open, he hit Bron with the chair, and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this,” he mentioned.