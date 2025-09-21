WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Brock Lesnar Decimates John Cena To Ruin His Retirement Tour, Triple H Announces The Return Of Top Title

The WWE delivered yet another successful pay-per-view event with Wrestlepalooza, which took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event can be looked upon as a nostalgic rewind for the WWE fans, with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, John Cena, AJ Lee, and CM Punk all making appearances.

Things took a whole new turn for the WWE fans when The Deadman, The Undertaker, returned in his American Badass avatar and inducted Stephanie McMahon into the 'Hall Of Fame'.

Here's A Look At The Results Of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena: The most-anticipated match of all time. John Cena and Brock Lesnar renewed their rivalry for one last time to open WWE Wrestlepalooza. The match went as expected, as Brock Lesnar dominated the 17-time WWE Champion and won the match without any difficulty. Prior to the clash, Lesnar had expressed the idea of ruining Cena's Farewell Tour, and he did exactly that.

The match also saw Brock Lesnar reunite with Paul Heyman. John Cena is only left with five more appearances before he rides into the sunset by the end of this year.

The Vision vs The Usos: This is one rivalry that has been brewing for quite some time now. The Vision, which includes the likes of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, locked horns with Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Vision was too strong for The Usos, and they are now all set to dominate the WWE's tag team division.

Stephanie Vaquer vs IYO SKY: The women's section of the WWE has been taking some massive strides, and it has attracted a lot of eyeballs over some period of time. Vaquer had locked horns with IYO SKY in WWE Wrestlepalooza. Vaquer outsmarted IYO SKY in an intense match and claimed the vacant Women's World Championship.

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch: The mixed-tag match was expected to be one of the main attractions of Wrestlepalooza. AJ Lee and Becky Lynch both teamed up with their real-life partners CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

AJ Lee showed no sign of ring rust as she forced 'The Man', aka Becky Lynch, to tap out of the match.

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre: Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre has been longing to win the WWE title for quite some time now, but he has a habit of faltering on the big stage, and Wrestlepalooza was no different.

The Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre bout was extremely intense, but the American Nightmare left no stone unturned as he retained his WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H Announces Return Of Crown Jewel Title