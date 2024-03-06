Advertisement

The return of CM Punk to WWE was something nobody thought would ever happen. He had some tough times during his initial run under the Vince McMahon-led promotion. But in a new era and under a new regime, the situation turned out to be a never-say-never situation. Punk made his return at the Survivor Series PLE in Chicago and had his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. However, he hit a bump on the road after he tore his triceps which will keep him out of action for a while. But a WWE return was something that was much awaited for him, and his close friend certainly believes so.

Ace Steel reveals how happy CM Punk is after returning to WWE

While CM Punk has been out of action, the WWE is making use of him in other capacities as he recovers from the injury. His close friend, Ace Steel, revealed that Punk is delighted after his WWE return and how he was heartbroken after the WWE initially let him go. Steel spoke out on his return in an episode of the Casual Conversations podcast.

'He's back where he belongs... he's back where he belongs. I was excited, I knew... I knew it was coming at some point, that he should be there, and that they would want him. I'm just extremely happy to see him. And it's not just finishing the story...it's capping his legacy, because it's just...when he finishes the story he's not done, he's capping his legacy. He loves this business, he's always loved this business...it broke his heart, but he found the love again. And yes, he's kind of in a down-spot right now, but he's coming...he's the king of comebacks, man. So, yeah...I'm excited. I mean, it's...we're family, so to see family be happy, that's all I need,' Ace Steel said.

The part in which Ace Steel said that CM Punk's heart was shattered by WWE's decision to fire him after the two sides' disagreements escalated. the Straight Edge Superstar has finally made his way back where it all started and he wishes to retire there.

When CM Punk left the WWE in 2014, one of the biggest wrestlers who had entered the company in early 2005. Punk decided he wanted a vacation and avoided business altogether until August 2021, when Tony Khan surprised him with an AEW offer. Punk's tenure in AEW and his exit were surrounded by controversy.