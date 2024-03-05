Advertisement

Gamers of the entire world assemble, one of the most famous games of all time, WWE's 2k series is about to drop its latest edition. The WWE 2K24 is the official name of the new professional wrestling sports video game. It is the 10th instalment in the WWE's 2k series and overall it is the 24th presentation of the sort from WWE. It is the successor to WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K24 trailer released

Continuing the success of the 2k series, WWE has come up with an exciting update for gamers and streamers all over the world. The trailer of the WWE 2K24 has been launched and with it, the release date has also been announced. While the game already renders superior gameplay, the new version would have many refined updates. The trailer showcases WWE's creative head Triple H, his former DX tag team partner Shawn Michaels and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes sitting on the couch and playing the new release. Take a look at the trailer.

1984 ➡️ 2024

What is the release date of WWE 2K24?

Triple H took to social media to announce that WWE 2K24 will release on Friday, March 8, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Plus, the Xbox One users will also be able to access the game.

The aforementioned date represents the standard release, however, the Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania editions will get an early release on March 5, 2024, both in the physical and digital form.

What's new in WWE 2K24?

This year's offering features an expansive roster of 200-plus Superstars from different eras and generations. Precisely, from the last 40 years. The game also features an impressive array of downloadable content that touts talent from today, around the world, and iconic promotions such as WCW and ECW.