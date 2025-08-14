'I’ve Never Been...': John Cena Sets His Priorities Straight Ahead Of His Match With Logan Paul In WWE Clash In Paris

Updated 14 August 2025 at 14:16 IST
Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena, the 'Leader of the Cenation' recently dropped his undisputed WWE Championship to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam. With Brock returning to the squared circle at the end of SummerSlam, the WWE Universe was expecting Cena to lock horns with Lesnar in Clash of Paris, but it feels that the creative team of the WWE is saving it for a later date. John Cena is all set to lock horns with YouTuber/Wrestler Logan Paul in upcoming WWE's pay-per-view.
John Cena will go down as one of the greatest of all times and there are no doubts about it. Cena had made an infamous heel turn earlier this year and the WWE Universe loved every bit of it. Cena, who is now back to being a babyface, will clash with Logan Paul in front of a crowd that the WWE stars absolutely love.
While promoting the second season of Peacemaker, John Cena expressed his excitement of performing at the Paris La Défense Arena. "I’ve done a ton of stuff in my career, I’ve been in front of some crazy crowds but I’ve never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls ‘the Greatest crowd in WWE history’ in Lyon, France. All the stuff I’ve ever done in my career, I’ve never heard the so-called ‘greatest crowd in WWE history’ and it's supposedly in Lyon," said Cena while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
After a successful two-night SummerSlam, the WWE is now gearing up for 'Clash in Paris' that will be held on August 31, 2025. All the pay-per-view events of this year have had a major attraction that is John Cena. The 17 times undisputed WWE champion is currently in his retirement tour and he will ride into the sunset by the end of this year.
