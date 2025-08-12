John Cena Names His WWE 'Wrestling Soulmates', Leaves Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns Off Illustrious List

The storied WWE career of the ‘franchise player' John Cena will come to an end once 2025 comes to a close, and it is fair to say that his wrestling career has been truly one of a kind. He was, for a good portion of his career, a fan favourite who was rejected entirely by certain sections of the fanbase.

It is rare to see a top ‘babyface’ or good guy in that position, and it was a tough line to walk - but Cena did it with aplomb, often tearing the house down with many an opponent over a career that spanned nearly two decades.

And now Cena has revealed who his all-time favourite opponents inside the squared circle were.

Cena Namechecks Favourite WWE Opponents

The man from West Newbury, Massachusetts was speaking to local newspaper the Boston Herald, and picked the workers he enjoyed working with the most.

"I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too," Cena said.

It is a list most fans who got to witness Cena's run at the top will agree with - although it is also worth noting that he left out a number of wrestlers with whom he's had excellent matches in the past.

This includes Roman Reigns as well as the man he will face soon in Brock Lesnar, as well as the likes of Daniel Bryan and Triple H and even Shawn Michaels.

Will Cena Wrestle Any of His ‘Soulmates’ During Final Run?

It's worth noting that of the 6 wrestlers he mentioned, he's already faced 3 of them - Orton, Punk and Rhodes - during his retirement tour so far in 2025.

There is still a chance for him to wrestle the likes of Styles and Rollins in his final year, although how it is that WWE accomodates that into his schedule remains to be seen.