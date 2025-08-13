John Cena Teases One Last Feud With WWE And AEW Icon, Star Wrestler's Latest Instagram Post Indicates The Return Of Rated 'R' Superstar

John Cena's retirement tour is in full swing and the WWE Universe is loving every bit of it. Cena, who is gradually riding into the sunset, will make his last in-ring retirement in December this year. The WWE has planned John Cena's retirement tour in a very meticulous manner. So far, Cena has faced legends like CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Ron Killings (R-Truth) in the squared circle so far.

The 'Leader of Cenation', who recently dropped his undisputed WWE Championship to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam, is now gearing up for Clash in Paris. Cena is set to face YouTuber and Wrestler Logan Paul in WWE's next pay-per-view. When asked about his retirement, John Cena said that his body is not allowing him to perform at his best in the ring and hence he has no other option but to walk away.

John Cena Teases Edge's Return To The WWE

John Cena's retirement tour recently saw the comeback of the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, who F5'd the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' in the middle of the ring. Though fans were expecting Cena and Lesnar to lock horns for one final time, the WWE seems to have bigger plans for it. John Cena's recent Instagram post has left fans wondering.

John Cena and WWE fans are speculating that Rated 'R' Superstar, Adam Copeland aka The Edge, might lock horns with Cena one last time. Just like Lesnar, Cena has also shared some iconic matches with Edge in the past decade. Edge is currently contracted with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but is set to expire in October.

WWE Strategically Plans John Cena vs Brock Lesnar To Challenge AEW

It has been very aggressively reported that WWE will set the iconic Brock Lesnar vs John Cena clash for WWE’s newly added main event.