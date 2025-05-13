Joe Hendry Narrates How He Managed To Keep His WrestleMania 41 Appearance A Surprise: 'Had To Change In The Car'

TNA Champion Joe Hendry opened up on how he kept his WrestleMania 41 appearance under wraps. He revealed that a car picked him up from the WWE World, and he had to change inside the car and put up a hoodie and a face mask to protect his identity. Hendry added he was covered head to toe, and even the betting odds did not mention his name to keep his WrestleMania debut a secret.

Joe Hendry Did A Great Job Sneaking Out In LA

Joe Hendry emerged as one of the biggest moments of WrestleMania 41. The TNA Champion accepted Randy Orton's Open Challenge and took Kevin Owens' spot, who had to pull out of Mania due to injury issues. The Scottish wrestler revealed how he managed to keep his appearance under wraps before showing up on the big stage.

“So we got me in a car at WWE World. I had to change in the car, not into my wrestling gear, we did that at the building, but I had to change in the car. I got the most generic hoodie possible.

So it was like, Las Vegas hoodie or whatever. I had a COVID mask. I had sunglasses. I looked ridiculous. It was covered head to toe. Honestly, I wasn’t even in the betting odds. There was an “other” category where you would have to manually put in Joe Hendry. That’s how secretive this was. It was not one of the standard options. There were about 10 options, and I was in “other,”” Joe Hendry said while speaking to Chris Van Vliet.

Hendry Considered A Lock For WWE

TNA Champion Joe Hendry's recent in-ring performance generated major interest in the WWE, and he appears to be certain to move there once his current contract with TNA Wrestling expires. The massive push from TNA to WWE will be a huge step forward for the Scottish professional wrestler, who has the potential to do great things in the WWE.