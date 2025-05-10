Joe Hendry Wanted By The WWE! TNA Champion Considered As 'A Lock' Once His Ongoing Deal Expires

TNA Champion Joe Hendry's recent in-ring performance has sparked a significant interest in the WWE, and he looks to be a certain signing once his current deal with TNA Wrestling runs out. The massive push from TNA to WWE will be a huge stepping stone for the Scottish professional wrestler as he could do wonders while being a part of the WWE.

Joe Hendry Heading To WWE After TNA Deal Expires - Reports

As one of the fastest rising superstars in the wrestling realm, Joe Hendry has been a solid name in the game. His virality pushed him into superstardom, which allowed massive portals to be opened for him and cemented his wrestling career.

Hendry has been a top favourite in the WWE after his recent appearance at one of the biggest PLE stages, WrestleMania 41. He emerged as Kevin Owens' replacement and received one of the biggest pops in the history of WWE. He has also been appearing in NXT and feuding with some wrestlers from there. WWE has significant interest in signing him as soon as he becomes a free agent.

As per PWInsider Elite, reigning TNA Champion Joe Hendry is 'pretty much considered a lock' once his contract with TNA wrestling ends. His energetic charisma has made waves in NXT in the times he has shown up. He also featured in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

His performance has impressed the WWE, and they look to be ready to swoop in the moment his current deal runs out.

How Long Does Joe Hendry's Deal With TNA Last?

Amid massive interest from the WWE, Joe Hendry may continue making appearances and engaging in action inside the squared circle. However, he remains tied with TNA until his ongoing deal with the promotion ends.

While there is no official word on when Joe Hendry's deal with TNA wrestling ends, Fightful has claimed that his contract with the company lasts till the end of 2025.