Updated May 10th 2025, 14:17 IST

WWE Backlash 2025: Know All Details Such As Fight Card, Timings, Live Streaming Details And More

Here is all the information you need ahead of WWE's premium live event Backlash.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Randy Orton and John Cena
Randy Orton and John Cena | Image: WWE

WWE fans are just a sleep away from WWE's premium live event Backlash. WWE Backlash will be a nostalgic event for many WWE fans as they will see two of the greatest WWE stars John Cena and Randy Orton face off against each other for one last time. The two champions who have 31 World Championships amongst them have been facing off against each other for the past 25 years. Apart from the match between two of the greatest superstars in WWE, there are several other matches on the card which make Backlash look like an interesting prospect. 

As WWE heads into Backlash, it will be the first WWE PLE after WrestleMania and there are strong rumors that former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes might make a return. It is expected that Roman Reigns could also make a return at Backlash. As WWE prepares for Backlash here are all of the details that you need to know regarding the Premium Live Event. 

Where Will WWE Backlash Take Place? 

WWE's premium live event Backlash will be live broadcasted from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Where To Watch WWE Backlash In India? 

WWE's PLE Backlash can be watched by fans in India on Netflix as the OTT platform has acquired the rights of WWE. 

When To Watch WWE Backlash In India? 

WWE's PLE Backlash will be livestreamed in India on 11th May, 2025 on 4:30 am IST. 

WWE's Match Card For WWE Backlash

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton
  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs Becky Lynch
  • WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs LA Knight vs Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta
  • Gunther vs Pat McAfee 

Published May 10th 2025, 14:17 IST