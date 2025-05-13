'I Didn't Spike His Drink': Joey Janela Addresses Criticism Over Sabu's Final Match After Hardcore Legend Dies At 60

'The Bad Boy' Joy Janela has delivered a robust response to the critics after he was called out for Sabu's last match. Fans questioned why he went ahead with the match despite Sabu's condition, to which he responded that it was the wrestler himself who used kratom to alleviate the issues.

Joey Janela Responds To Fans' Criticism After Sabu's Death

Hardcore legend and ECW icon Sabu's death at the age of 60 has sent shockwaves all over. Fans have questioned his passing as he had recently wrestled his last match in a barbed wire rope match against Joey Janela, who recently got criticised after he revealed in an interview that Sabu almost missed the event as his knees got locked up.

But he was given a legal drug, kratom, which is used for pain relief. Despite the issues, Sabu went ahead with the match and delivered his best. However, Fans questioned why they went on with the match despite Sabu's condition. He has now issued a stern response to all the critics on Twitter.

"Sabu was a grown man. He did what he had to do. I took care of him the best I could. The goal was to give him one last payday and a final spotlight. That night wasn’t about me — it was about Sabu. I wouldn’t change a thing. His friends and family were thrilled with what we did... People use kratom to get off pills. I didn’t give him anything. I didn’t shoot him up or spike his drink,” Joey Janela tweeted on ‘X’

The Legacy Of Sabu Remains Hardcore

Sabu began wrestling in 1985, influenced by his uncle, The Sheik, a wrestling legend. Sabu, a wrestler who pioneered the hardcore style, carried the craft forward and competed in numerous wrestling promotions in America and Japan. He also spent a short time with the WWE. In the mid-1990s, he joined ECW, a rebellious wrestling promotion. Sabu's extreme wrestling style gave the wrestling promotion its personality. His feuds with Taz and Rob Van Dam would be some of the most groundbreaking moments in the promotion's history.

Sabu would also join the infamous WCW promotion and compete in a few matches before returning to Extreme Championship Wrestling for the remainder of the promotion's run. Sabu returned to WWE when ECW was revived, giving him the opportunity to face WWE Champion John Cena at Vengeance 2006.