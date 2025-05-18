John Cena Affirms Intent To Steer Clear Of Rematch With Legendary Rival While On WWE Retirement Tour: 'Taking Them One At A Time'

Current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who is currently on his retirement tour, has assured that he would not be facing Randy Orton again. Both superstars had locked horns in WWE's recent PLE in St. Louis, Missouri, and Cena had retained his title over Orton. The leader of the Cenation has effectively ruled out the possibility of facing the Apex Predator again down the line.

John Cena Rules Possibility For A Rematch Against Randy Orton

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour from wrestling and the WWE, and he has been showcasing the utmost commitment with his heel character. Cena became a 17-time world champion, eclipsing Ric Flair to become one of the greatest champs in the realm of wrestling. Cena's farewell tour has already commenced, which features him as a champion and makes regular appearances in the shows. While he looks to have some iconic match in his final wrestling run, Cena has ruled out the possibility to face off against one of his classic rivals, Randy Orton.

“On the WWE side, we’re just taking them one at a time. We did our last one in St. Louis. I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to call, kinda put a close on that 25-year rivalry.

“So, it’s, you know, as every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone,” John Cena said to Entertainment Tonight.

Who Will Face John Cena Next?

After John Cena successfully defeated Randy Orton, an interesting storyline has been brewing lately. The Unseen 17's next opponent would be R-Truth, who considers the champion as his childhood hero. At the backlash post-show, Cena hit an AA on Truth and then did the same in a sit-down interview with Wade Barrett.