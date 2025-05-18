John Cena Drops Viral Cryptic Post Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Last Real Champion Teases Feud With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

John Cena vs Rock, a match that was originally touted as 'once in a lifetime', can possibly become 'thrice in a lifetime' and that too on John Cena's last year in pro wrestling, his farewell tour. John Cena and The Rock have followed almost the same career trajectory.

Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, is also a well-known wrestler and is a legendary figure as far as the WWE is concerned.

John Cena Teases A Feud With The Final Boss Aka The Rock

Dwayne Johnson's heel character 'Hollywood Rock' aka 'The Final Boss' has been immensely loved by the fans and it played a huge role in WrestleMania XL becoming a huge success.

'The Final Boss' also played a big part in John Cena turning heel in his final year of wrestling. Cena sold himself to The Rock and took a cheap shot at Cody Rhodes in Elimination Chamber earlier this year. But Cena's latest Instagram post has raised speculations among the fans.

The Last Real Champion, aka John Cena, dropped an Instagram post featuring a viral meme from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. John Cena posted an image of Leonardo DiCaprio with the text 'I am not selling' written on it. This post has now set the rumor mills ablaze, and the fans are now speculating that John Cena vs The Rock might be on the cards somewhere during the great one's farewell tour.

Cena And Rock: Two Icons, Two Different Eras

Cena and Rock have spearheaded the WWE in two different eras. The Rock was the biggest pioneer of the 'Attitude Era', whereas Cena was the biggest poster boy of the 'Ruthless Aggression' Era.