'What A Rebirth To A Career': Hall Of Fame Wrestler In Awe Of Randy Orton's Ongoing WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer JBL heaped praise on Randy Orton's ongoing run with the WWE and expressed his delight to see the wrestler in such spectacular shape. He also complimented how he went on an RKO-hitting spree during Backlash and said that he may have eaten a younger Randy Orton to look that fit.

Randy Orton's Recent Performance Left WWE Hall of Famer Impressed

Randy Orton looked in his prime when he faced off against John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025. The championship match in St. Louis, Missouri, saw a lot of action-packed extravaganza, with Cena and Orton revisiting their classic rivalry, which carried the promotion for several years. Orton looked in peak shape, and JBL went gaga over Orton's recent performance.

“I caught up with a lot of it on social media. And I saw all the RKO extravaganza at the end and, of course, saw Randy Orton who — good Lord, looked like he ate the younger Randy Orton. He looks fantastic. Bob Orton is a dear friend of mine. He tells me, all Randy does is train. He just trains. Everybody goes over there. He’s got a gym in his garage. He just trains all the time. And he looks fantastic.

“What a rebirth to a career — not that Randy needed it, but all of a sudden you change, become this — he’s huge. And you’ve got this whole new iteration of yourself. I really applaud right now. I’ve always been a fan of Randy Orton,” JBL said during an appearance on the 'Something To Wrestle With' Podcast.

What's Next For Randy Orton?

Randy Orton's situation may look complicated, as he has just lost a world championship match. However, his RKO-hitting spree may have set up something interesting for the future. Orton hit his finisher on multiple WWE officials, including SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.