John Cena And Randy Orton Confirm WWE Backlash Match On Smackdown As 'The Viper' Hits Earth Shattering RKO To 17-Time Champ

Updated April 26th 2025, 11:50 IST
John Cena and Randy Orton have been rivals for the past 25 years now and every generation of WWE fan has seen the two superstars go at it against one another multiple times throughout their careers. Randy Orton and John Cena amongst them have held a total of 31 World Titles with John Cena have 17 and Randy Orton having 14. Both superstars have been considered as the greatest rivals of each other even in the later stages of their career. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour which will end in December.
Ahead of WWE's PLE Backlash, WWE decided to run it back and give fans one more John Cena vs Randy Orton match.
On WWE's weekly show SmackDown, rivals of old John Cena and Randy Orton came face to face following Randy Orton hitting John Cena with an RKO on Monday Night RAW. The two exchanged a war of words with tensions rising. Randy Orton eventually challenged John Cena for the Undisputed Championship at SmackDown itself but John Cena declined.
John Cena then told Randy Orton that the two superstars will have their match at Backlash which will take place in St. Louis which is also the home town of Randy Orton. The reason John Cena gave behind this was that he wanted Randy Orton at his best.
Following their war of words, John Cena hit a cheap shot on Randy Orton and attacked him. As Randy Orton tried to get back to his feet, John Cena lined up in the corner to hit him with the WWE title in his face. As John Cena came running, Randy Orton was able to duck the attack and hit John Cena with an RKO which knocked out the current WWE Undisputed Champion.
