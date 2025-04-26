sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Global Pressure Mounts On Pak | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE News /
  • John Cena And Randy Orton Confirm WWE Backlash Match On Smackdown As 'The Viper' Hits Earth Shattering RKO To 17-Time Champ

Updated April 26th 2025, 11:50 IST

John Cena And Randy Orton Confirm WWE Backlash Match On Smackdown As 'The Viper' Hits Earth Shattering RKO To 17-Time Champ

Randy Orton and John Cena is one the greatest rivalries in WWE. The two superstars will face off once against WWE's PLE Backlash.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
John Cena and Randy Orton
John Cena and Randy Orton | Image: WWE

John Cena and Randy Orton have been rivals for the past 25 years now and every generation of WWE fan has seen the two superstars go at it against one another multiple times throughout their careers. Randy Orton and John Cena amongst them have held a total of 31 World Titles with John Cena have 17 and Randy Orton having 14. Both superstars have been considered as the greatest rivals of each other even in the later stages of their career. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour which will end in December. 

Ahead of WWE's PLE Backlash, WWE decided to run it back and give fans one more John Cena vs Randy Orton match. 

Randy Orton vs John Cena Set For WWE Backlash 

On WWE's weekly show SmackDown, rivals of old John Cena and Randy Orton came face to face following Randy Orton hitting John Cena with an RKO on Monday Night RAW. The two exchanged a war of words with tensions rising. Randy Orton eventually challenged John Cena for the Undisputed Championship at SmackDown itself but John Cena declined. 

John Cena then told Randy Orton that the two superstars will have their match at Backlash which will take place in St. Louis which is also the home town of Randy Orton. The reason John Cena gave behind this was that he wanted Randy Orton at his best. 

Read More: John Cena Praises TNA Champion Joe Hendry After WrestleMania 41 Match vs Randy Orton - 'He's Going to Be a Major Player'

Randy Orton Hits Another Earth Shattering RKO To John Cena 

Following their war of words, John Cena hit a cheap shot on Randy Orton and attacked him. As Randy Orton tried to get back to his feet, John Cena lined up in the corner to hit him with the WWE title in his face. As John Cena came running, Randy Orton was able to duck the attack and hit John Cena with an RKO which knocked out the current WWE Undisputed Champion. 

Read More: How Did Randy Orton Appear Out Of Nowhere To Hit An RKO On John Cena At WWE RAW? New Video Emerges

Published April 26th 2025, 11:50 IST