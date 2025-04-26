John Cena And Randy Orton Confirm WWE Backlash Match On Smackdown As 'The Viper' Hits Earth Shattering RKO To 17-Time Champ

John Cena and Randy Orton have been rivals for the past 25 years now and every generation of WWE fan has seen the two superstars go at it against one another multiple times throughout their careers. Randy Orton and John Cena amongst them have held a total of 31 World Titles with John Cena have 17 and Randy Orton having 14. Both superstars have been considered as the greatest rivals of each other even in the later stages of their career. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour which will end in December.

Ahead of WWE's PLE Backlash, WWE decided to run it back and give fans one more John Cena vs Randy Orton match.

Randy Orton vs John Cena Set For WWE Backlash

On WWE's weekly show SmackDown, rivals of old John Cena and Randy Orton came face to face following Randy Orton hitting John Cena with an RKO on Monday Night RAW. The two exchanged a war of words with tensions rising. Randy Orton eventually challenged John Cena for the Undisputed Championship at SmackDown itself but John Cena declined.

John Cena then told Randy Orton that the two superstars will have their match at Backlash which will take place in St. Louis which is also the home town of Randy Orton. The reason John Cena gave behind this was that he wanted Randy Orton at his best.

Randy Orton Hits Another Earth Shattering RKO To John Cena