Updated 25 August 2025 at 12:28 IST
WATCH: WWE's Script Exposed On Social Media, Logan Paul Reshoots Backstage Segment With John Cena And Nick Aldis Ahead Of Clash In Paris
John Cena is all set to face Logan Paul in 'Clash in Paris'. Cena recently dropped his Undisputed Championship title to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes during WWE SummerSlam earlier this year
The WWE is currently gearing up for their next pay-per-view 'Clash in Paris' that is scheduled to take place on August 31, 2025. John Cena and Logan Paul are all set to headline the event. Earlier this year, a heel Cena had teamed up with Logan Paul to fight the American Nightmare Cody and Jey Uso in a tag team match. Cena recently dropped his Undisputed Title to Cody Rhodes in WWE SummerSlam and he has now only four months left in his illustrious in-ring career. Cena had announced his retirement from the WWE during SummerSlam 2024.
WWE's Goof-Up Exposed Ahead Of 'Clash In Paris'
17-time WWE Champion John Cena, who recently turned into a babyface, had a heated altercation with wrestler and YouTuber Logan Paul on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Logan accused Cena of being a mediocre wrestler and selling the same five moves to the WWE Universe for more than two decades. Cena, who is often considered to be one of the greatest as far as his mic skills are concerned, gave it back to Logan and accused him of endorsing his product by faking to be a wrestler.
Cena later hit Logan Paul with an Attitude Adjustment (AA), which attracted huge cheers from the crowd in Dublin, Ireland. Things got pretty messed up during a backstage segment between the two stars. Logan Paul had to punch Cena in the segment with SmackDown manager Nick Aldis in the frame. In the segment that went on air, Logan Paul had barely connected Cena with the punch. WWE, in a hurry to clean up the mess that Paul made, had to reshoot the segment for social media.
Brock Lesnar Likely To Face John Cena In Bad Blood
The 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar surprised everybody by returning during WWE SummerSlam. As soon as Lesnar returned, he hit his old and arch-rival John Cena with an F-5.
The WWE Universe was expecting John Cena to face Brock Lesnar during 'Clash in Paris', but it is now being reported that the WWE might push the Cena vs Lesnar clash for Bad Blood.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 12:28 IST