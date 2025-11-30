John Cena Bids Farewell To WWE PLEs, 'Never Seen Seventeen' Loses Intercontinental Title To Dominik Mysterio At Survivor Series 2025

Survivor Series 2025: One date, one final appearance, this is exactly what is left in John Cena's WWE illustrious career. The 17-time Universal Champion, who announced his retirement during Money In The Bank 2024, will make his final appearance on December 13, 2025, during WWE's Saturday Night Live. John Cena, who is a Grand Slam Champion, now made his final Premium Live Event (PLE) appearance during the 2025 edition of the Survivor Series.

John Cena is undoubtedly the Greatest of All Time, and in a career that has spanned for more than two decades, the star wrestler has achieved everything that is there to achieve in the sports entertainment business. Cena, in the past, has been very vocal about how his body can't keep up with the physical demands of the WWE, and hence he has no other option than riding into the sunset.

John Cena Loses His Last PLE Match To Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom, aka Dominik Mysterio, defeated John Cena to reclaim his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Dominik had held the title for more than 200 days before Cena defeated him in his second-last Monday Night RAW appearance and became the Grand Slam Champion. Dominik lived up to his reputation and played some dirty tricks before getting some help from Liv Morgan as he stripped Cena of his title.

This is the first time since June that Morgan walked into a WWE ring, and nobody could guess her intentions, considering the fact that she had attacked Dominik first before low-blowing Cena. The match had its own highs and lows, with John Cena getting attacked by the Judgement Day, but Liv Morgan's attack was the final nail in the coffin.

Cena did arrive at the Survivor Series 2025, his final PLE with the Intercontinental title, but he had to leave the Petco Park without it, and he will now be seen in his final match on December 13, 2025.

Dissecting John Cena's Title Wins