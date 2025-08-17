'Nothing Wrong With That': John Cena Breaks Silence On His Recently Concluded Heel Run Ahead Of WWE 'Clash In Paris'

John Cena will go down as one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time. The 'Leader of the Cenation', who won his historic 17th WWE Championship earlier this year, will retire by the end of this year. During 'Money in the Bank 2024', Cena had announced that he will ride into the sunset by the end of 2025. The wrestler has publicly admitted to the fact that his body is not being able to keep up with the requirements of the sport, and hence he has decided that he should move on.

John Cena Reacts To His Infamous Heel Turn

The creative team of the WWE headed by Triple H shocked the entire globe by turning Cena into a heel. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H said that even Cena wanted to explore the opportunity of playing a bad guy in his retirement tour. Cena's heel turn did garner a lot of eyeballs, it shocked fans, but the effect wasn't what it was expected in the longer run.

The 17-time World Champion recently turned into a babyface ahead of SummerSlam 2025 and dropped his title to Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, Brock Lesnar returned and hit Cena with an F5, but the 'Beast Incarnate' has been on no show since then. The WWE universe is divided on what went wrong with Cena's heel turn and why did the WWE abruptly turn him into a babyface. Cena recently spoke on this matter and explained the thing that might have gone wrong.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens. I've changed a lot over the years. I'm not the same person I was yesterday," said Cena while speaking at the Fan Expo Chicago 2025.

