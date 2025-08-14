John Cena's WrestleMania 25 WWE Entrance Copied by Groom on His Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

A groom has gone viral for copying John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 25 entrance at his wedding. | Image: Screengrab & WWE

The year 2025 is set to be John Cena's final year with WWE, as the record 17-time world champion will retire from the world of wrestling at the end of the calendar year. As such, more and more fans are looking to cash in on their best memories of the WWE's ‘Franchise Player’.

Cena's nearly two-decade long run with the company has yielded a number of iconic moments, and even this year has seen a number of memorable moments enter the pantheon of wrestling.

But one fan reaction has gone viral for recapturing an iconic Cena moment that happened more than a decade ago on the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ in WrestleMania.

Fan Copies WrestleMania 25 Entrance

Cena's entrance at the event featured a number of ‘clones' who were wearing the exact same outfit as him stand either side of the ramp and do his trademark ‘you can’t see me' pose.

In the video that's gone viral, a groom has used his friends as the extras to make two lines either side of where he is supposed to enter from and do the exact same hand gesture before he makes a triumphant entry.

To top things off, the groom then enters using John Cena's music and even makes an entrance in the exact same manner that the legendary wrestler does.

What Next For Cena and WWE?

Cena's last proper WWE match took place on the SummerSlam premium live event, or PLE for short - and saw him lose the WWE undisputed championship back to Cody Rhodes.

After the match, he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar - an angle no one expected given the latter had been named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon on charges of sexual trafficking.

However, that match is not on the immediate agenda for Cena as he is scheduled to face Logan Paul in his next match which is set to be at Clash in Paris.