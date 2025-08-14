Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 14 August 2025 at 15:07 IST

John Cena's WrestleMania 25 WWE Entrance Copied by Groom on His Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

A man has gone viral on social media for copying John Cena's iconic WWE WrestleMania 25 entrance, with wrestling fans impressed by the attention to detail.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
A groom has gone viral for copying John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 25 entrance at his wedding.
A groom has gone viral for copying John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 25 entrance at his wedding. | Image: Screengrab & WWE

The year 2025 is set to be John Cena's final year with WWE, as the record 17-time world champion will retire from the world of wrestling at the end of the calendar year. As such, more and more fans are looking to cash in on their best memories of the WWE's ‘Franchise Player’. 

Cena's nearly two-decade long run with the company has yielded a number of iconic moments, and even this year has seen a number of memorable moments enter the pantheon of wrestling. 

But one fan reaction has gone viral for recapturing an iconic Cena moment that happened more than a decade ago on the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ in WrestleMania. 

ALSO READ | John Cena Names His WWE 'Wrestling Soulmates' - See Full List Here

Fan Copies WrestleMania 25 Entrance

Cena's entrance at the event featured a number of ‘clones' who were wearing the exact same outfit as him stand either side of the ramp and do his trademark ‘you can’t see me' pose.

In the video that's gone viral, a groom has used his friends as the extras to make two lines either side of where he is supposed to enter from and do the exact same hand gesture before he makes a triumphant entry. 

To top things off, the groom then enters using John Cena's music and even makes an entrance in the exact same manner that the legendary wrestler does. 

ALSO READ | WWE Star Seth Rollins Reveals Wife Becky Lynch 'Very Upset' - Here's Why

What Next For Cena and WWE?

Cena's last proper WWE match took place on the SummerSlam premium live event, or PLE for short - and saw him lose the WWE undisputed championship back to Cody Rhodes. 

After the match, he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar - an angle no one expected given the latter had been named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon on charges of sexual trafficking. 

However, that match is not on the immediate agenda for Cena as he is scheduled to face Logan Paul in his next match which is set to be at Clash in Paris. 

The Cena vs Lesnar match is reportedly pencilled in for October at this point, and would be the latest in a rivalry that has led to plenty of excellent wrestling matches in the past. 

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 15:07 IST