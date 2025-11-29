WWE Survivor Series: WarGames: The Complete Guide To Match Card, Venue, Timings, Live Streaming Details And More

It is time for one of WWE's most anticipated and electrifying premium live events of the year. The Stamford-based promotion brings the Survivor Series: War Games, an event which promises drama, chaos and unbelievable moments.

WWE CCO Triple H has kept the WarGames thrill alive, with a men's and women's match all set to intensify the thrill among the WWE Universe. The traditional Survivor Series will be blended with WarGames' brutality within two rings and a double steel cage.

This year's WarGames action combines intense storytelling and high-octane action inside a double steel cage. The brutality will be intense, and strategy, determination and willpower will help a team to emerge as champions.

Historic Survivor Series: War Games On The Cards In San Diego, California

This year's WarGames match features some of the company's top superstars in the men's and women's divisions in high-octane action that promises to be an epic encounter.

Storylines will take a new shape inside the steel cages during the men's War Games match when CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns lock horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

The Women's WarGames match will have fierce rivals against each other as Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors, and Becky Lynch.

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games will also serve as John Cena's penultimate stop on his retirement tour with the WWE. The legendary wrestler defends the Intercontinental Championship title against 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

Bitter foes will battle it out in the Women's World Championship match when champion Stephanie Vaquer defends her title against Nikki Bella in singles action.

Anticipation builds for shocking returns, surprise twists, and moments that will echo in WWE history. Survivor Series: War Games is a battlefield where legends are forged.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

John Cena (c) vs Dominik Mysterio: WWE Intercontinental Championship Singles Title Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship Singles Title Match Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Nikki Bella: WWE Women's World Championship Singles Title Match

WWE Women's World Championship Singles Title Match CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar: Men's WarGames match

Men's WarGames match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch: Women's WarGames match

Check Out All The WWE Survivor Series: War Games Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE Take Place?

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games would take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Saturday, November 29, 2025 in the US)

At What Time Will the WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE Kick Off?

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games begins at 05:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE Take Place?

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

How To Watch The WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE live streaming on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.