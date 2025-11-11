Updated 11 November 2025 at 17:19 IST
John Cena Commemorates Historic Grand Slam Win With Special Instagram Post, Pays Homage To WWE’s First Ever Intercontinental Champion
John Cena's last appearance in the WWE will be on December 13, 2025 during the Saturday Night Main Event. Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career
John Cena's retirement tour is almost done and dusted. A farewell run that started last year is left only with three dates before the 'Never Seen Seventeen' rides into the sunset and hangs up his wrestling boots. Cena had announced his retirement last year, during Money in the Bank 2025. The 17-time Universal Champion promised his fans that he will create many unforgettable lasts and he has delivered it.
John Cena's last three appearances will be Monday Night RAW (November 17), Survivor Series War Games and the Saturday Night Main Event. The WWE is yet to decide John Cena's opponent for his final WWE match.
John Cena Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson
In the final year of his illustrious career, John Cena has scripted two records. He won his 17th Universal title earlier this year and created history by winning the Intercontinental Championship and by becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.
After winning the Intercontinental title, John Cena took to his Instagram and posted a picture of Pat Patterson who holds the record of being WWE's first Intercontinental Champion.
John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio: As It Happened
Dominik Mysterio had openly challenged Cena and said that he is better than what Cena was in his prime. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) obliged Mysterio's challenge and allowed him to lock horns with Cena for an Intercontinental Championship match. Mysterio did try to pull off some cheap tactics, but Cena, being an experienced campaigner that he is, kept his calm and defeated Dominik to win the Intercontinental title for the first time in his career.
John was later greeted by superstars in the locker room including Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes who congratulated him for his Grand Slam win. Cena becoming the Grand Slam Champion is another feather in his long list of achievements.
