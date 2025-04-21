WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: John Cena Creates History In Vegas, Iyo Sky Retains Her Championship Amid Becky's Return

WrestleMania 41: The second night of the recently culminated WrestleMania was as dull as it could get. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H clearly couldn't topple what he did with WrestleMania XL. As far as Night 1 was concerned, it was a dull affair too, but the triple threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk was the saving grace. There were a couple of title changes on Night 2 also, but it certainly wasn't what the fans had expected.

Here's a look at all the results from Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

Iyo Sky defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley: This was the fight that kicked off WrestleMania Night 2, and it delivered everything it was expected to. Rhea Ripley did look like one of the favorites to win the match. Ripley dominated the contest for most of it, but Iyo Sky came out of nowhere to win the contest. Sky walks out of WrestleMania as champion.



Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest: The Sin City Street Fight was nothing short of a spectacle. The WWE has done justice to the storyline that they had been building for McIntyre and Priest. The match saw brutality of the highest order from both Priest and McIntyre, with bodies flying all around the squared circle. Priest was the favorite to win the match, but McIntyre turned things around at the very last minute.

Dominik Mysterio defeats Penta, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker: The Fatal 4-way match lived up to the expectations, with Penta, Dirty Dom, and Finn Balor locking horns with each other. Dominik Mysterio has shocked the world, and he will walk out of WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Champion.

Randy Orton defeats Joe Hendry: TNA Champion Joe Hendry had accepted The Viper's challenge, but it did not go as planned. The Legend Killer did what he does best and RKOd the TNA Champion twice. Orton will probably main event Backlash, WWE's next pay-per-view (PPV) after Mania.

Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles: Another great match at the Mania, and Logan Paul proves why he has all the capability in the world to become one of the greatest heels of all time. Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles and walks out of Mania as a winner

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: Becky Lynch returning to WWE and especially on a WrestleMania night was something that nobody saw coming. Becky teamed up with Lyra Valkyria and won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes: Cena winning his 17th World Championship on the grandest stage of them all is something that everybody anticipated, but it is safe to say that the Cody-Cena match was one of the worst WrestleMania main events of all time.

