WWE Likely To Recall Iconic Diva After Becky Lynch Physically Assaults CM Punk, Star Wrestler Drops Subtle Hints After Monday Night RAW

The WWE is reportedly planning a new faction between CM Punk and his arch-rival, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The events that unfolded during 'Clash in Paris' have added more spice in the rivalry. Punk and Rollins have come face-to-face with each other on multiple occasions this year.

Rollins left Punk stunned and snatched the World Heavyweight Championship from him after cashing the 'Money In The Bank' briefcase. Punk was again outsmarted by Rollins during Clash in Paris and the visionary successfully retained his championship.

WWE Planning To Bring AJ Lee Back: Reports

The 'Best in The World', CM Punk currently finds himself in a corner as star wrestling couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have joined forces against him. There is a lot of animosity between Rollins and Punk and now Becky Lynch's addition into the storyline has got the fans excited and the WWE Universe is speculating that AJ Lee might come back and provide an useful aide for her husband.

Rumour mills have been set ablaze with the fact that the creative team of the WWE is planning a mixed tag team match with Punk and Lee locking horns with Becky and Rollins for Wrestlepalooza which is scheduled to take place on September 20. Just a day after Seth Rollins reclaimed his heavyweight championship, Becky Lynch interrupted CM Punk and physically assaulted him. Punk, who did not harm Becky despite being humiliated and assaulted, signed off by saying, "I am going to make Seth Rollins regret for ever cashing in on me and you're going to regret putting your hands on me."

Punk later told RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that he will be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be held in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, and it seems perfect timing for Lee to make a comeback.

AJ Lee's Decade-Long Wait To End Soon