John Cena Farewell Match: Top Five Matches That Cemented The 17-Time World Champion's Place In WWE History

John Cena is all set to perform in the final act of his illustrious career. After travelling around the world in his retirement tour, the 17-time World Champion will officially step down from in-ring action.

The leader of the Cenation's final match-up will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event, marking an emotional farewell for the fans who grew up watching him dominate and establish a legacy in the WWE.

As John Cena nears the end of his iconic wrestling career, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit the matches that cemented the 17-time world champion's status as one of the WWE's pioneer wrestlers. His resilience, grit and star power will remain unforgettable among the fans.

The Top Five Matches Of John Cena In His WWE Career

WrestleMania 21 vs. JBL (WWE Championship, 2005)

Cena's WrestleMania main event debut saw him dethrone JBL for the WWE Championship in front of 80,000 fans. This victory ignited the rise of "Cenation," proving the Marine could headline The Grandest Stage of ‘em all, and kickstarted his 16 world title reigns.​

WrestleMania 22 vs. Triple H (WWE Championship, 2006)

Facing The Game in his first WrestleMania title defence as champion, Cena overcame intense heat and a vicious beatdown. Retaining the gold against a legend solidified his main event staying power amid massive fan Backlash.​

WrestleMania 28 vs. The Rock (WWE Championship, 2012)

"Once in a Lifetime" lived up to the hype in a 30-minute epic clash. Cena's rivalry with The Rock drew record crowds, blending athleticism and storytelling. Though he lost, it elevated Cena as Hollywood's top wrestler while reclaiming respect.​

Extreme Rules 2012 vs. Brock Lesnar (Extreme Rules Match)

Cena endured 16 German Suplexes in this brutal war, pushing Lesnar to his limits before tapping to the Kimura Lock. The match revived Lesnar's dominance and showcased Cena's unbreakable "Never Give Up" spirit against the Beast Incarnate.​

SummerSlam 2013 vs. Daniel Bryan

In a WWE Championship "dog-eat-dog" rules bout, Cena battled the ‘Yes’ Movement's leader in a technical masterpiece. Bryan's near-victories highlighted Cena's resilience, paving the way for fan-favourite shifts and Bryan's rise.​

John Cena has personified Hustle, Loyalty & Respect over the years. He will now perform in his final career match against ‘The Ring General’ Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.