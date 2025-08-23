Updated 23 August 2025 at 12:49 IST
WATCH: Logan Paul Physically Assaults John Cena Backstage During Friday Night SmackDown, Knocks Peacemaker Actor Down Ahead Of Clash In Paris
Logan Paul is all set to lock horns with John Cena in WWE's next pay-per-view 'Clash in Paris'. Earlier this year Cody Rhodes had defeated Cena to win the undisputed WWE championship
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
John Cena is coming closer to his retirement match with every passing day and date. The record-breaking 17-time world champion's last appearance in the squared circle will come in December later this year, after which he bids goodbye to the WWE Universe forever. The biggest icon of the 'Ruthless Aggression' era, Cena has dominated the business for over two decades, and he is all set to retire from the business as one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. Cena is gearing up to face Logan Paul next in 'Clash in Paris'.
Logan Paul Attacks John Cena Backstage
After a very successful two-night SummerSlam, the WWE is gearing up for their next pay-per-view, 'Clash in Paris'. WWE's plans have left a bit of a bad taste in the mouth of their fans, especially the admirers of John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The 'Beast Incarnate', aka Lesnar, returned during SummerSlam and hit John Cena with an F-5. Fans were expecting that Cena will face Lesnar whenever there is a next PPV, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
The 'Leader of the Cenation' has been pitted against Logan Paul in the fight card for 'Clash in Paris'. Earlier this year, Logan Paul and John Cena had joined forces with each other to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a Tag Team match in Money in the Bank. The tables have now turned, and Cena will now face Logan one-on-one in 'Clash in Paris'. During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Paul took a cheap shot at Cena and attacked him backstage.
ALSO READ | Legacy ECW Show Makes A Comeback Under WWE Banner; Star-Studded Lineup Planned To Appear: Reports
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
The Peacemaker actor was in conversation with the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis, who had an important update about Brock Lesnar.
ALSO READ | John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Might Not Be A Reality Anytime Soon, WWE's New Promotion Strategy Likely To Keep Wrestlers Away Till Bad Blood: Reports
Dissecting Possible Date For Brock Lesnar vs John Cena
The creative team of the WWE might have bigger plans as far as the Brock Lesnar vs John Cena fight is concerned. It is being reported that the WWE is saving the much-awaited match for the WWE Bad Blood.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 12:49 IST