John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Might Not Be A Reality Anytime Soon, WWE's New Promotion Strategy Likely To Keep Wrestlers Away Till Bad Blood: Reports

John Cena's retirement tour is currently in full swing, and the WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand spectacle. John Cena's retirement tour has taken many twists and turns, and the WWE Universe, aka the fans, are loving every bit of it. Cena, who announced his retirement last year during 'Money In The Bank', won his record-breaking 17th title in WrestleMania 41 and cemented himself in the 'Galaxy of the Greats'.
Cena recently dropped his title to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes during WWE SummerSlam, but more than the title change and the end of John's last run as the undisputed champion, it was Brock Lesnar's return that grabbed the headlines. Amid all the happenings in the Janel Grant lawsuit, nobody had really expected Lesnar to return to the WWE.
After SummerSlam, WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H was specifically asked about Lesnar's return, to which he said that Cena wanted to work with the 'Beast Incarnate' for one last time. But it seems as if the WWE is saving John Cena and Brock Lesnar for 'Bad Blood'. Cena is slated to face YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul in WWE's next pay-per-view 'Clash in Paris'. As reported, John Cena and Brock Lesnar are being advertised to make four appearances on separate occasions.
Cena's heel turn garnered a lot of eyeballs, as this was something that he had never done in his career. The star wrestler always operated as a babyface, and he turning heel at the Elimination Chamber shocked the WWE Universe. As per Cena's own admission, the heel turn gimmick did not go as per planned. Cena recently opened up on his heel turn and said that he tried something new, and he was okay with the fact that it did not fetch the desired results.
