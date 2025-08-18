John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Might Not Be A Reality Anytime Soon, WWE's New Promotion Strategy Likely To Keep Wrestlers Away Till Bad Blood: Reports

John Cena's retirement tour is currently in full swing, and the WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand spectacle. John Cena's retirement tour has taken many twists and turns, and the WWE Universe, aka the fans, are loving every bit of it. Cena, who announced his retirement last year during 'Money In The Bank', won his record-breaking 17th title in WrestleMania 41 and cemented himself in the 'Galaxy of the Greats'.

WWE Saving Brock Lesnar vs John Cena for Bad Blood

Cena recently dropped his title to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes during WWE SummerSlam, but more than the title change and the end of John's last run as the undisputed champion, it was Brock Lesnar's return that grabbed the headlines. Amid all the happenings in the Janel Grant lawsuit, nobody had really expected Lesnar to return to the WWE.

After SummerSlam, WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H was specifically asked about Lesnar's return, to which he said that Cena wanted to work with the 'Beast Incarnate' for one last time. But it seems as if the WWE is saving John Cena and Brock Lesnar for 'Bad Blood'. Cena is slated to face YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul in WWE's next pay-per-view 'Clash in Paris'. As reported, John Cena and Brock Lesnar are being advertised to make four appearances on separate occasions.

Brock Lesnar's Appearances

September 12: SmackDown

September 19: SmackDown

John Cena's Appearances

September 5: SmackDown

September 15: WWE RAW

John Cena Reacts to His Heel Turn