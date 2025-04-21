TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Takes To Social Media Following Loss To Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton was all set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania after a heated rivalry had brewed between the former tag team mates. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, fans and Randy Orton were left disappointed with the news that Kevin Owens will not be a part of the ‘Show Of Shows’ due to a neck injury for which he required immediate surgery and thus was going to be out for a long time. This left Randy Orton with no opponent for Mania as the The Viper got desperate for a match in what was his 20th WrestleMania.

Joe Hendry Answers The Call Of Randy Orton's Open Challenge

Randy Orton in full gear appeared on the WrestleMania stage as he sent out an open challenge to everyone in the locker-room to come out and face him so that he could give them their ‘WrestleMania Moment’. The call was answered by TNA's World Champion Joe Hendry who made his way down to the ring to take on Randy Orton.

Randy Orton tried to hit Hendry with an RKO right as the match started but Hendry was able to counter. Following that a short match went on between the two which was mostly dominated by Orton. Joe Hendry got his chance when he slammed Randy Orton and tried to showoff to the fans. Right at this moment, Randy Orton hit an RKO out of no where on the TNA champ and pinned him for the win.

After the match, Randy Orton applauded Joe Hendry and then hit him with another RKO as The Viper left the ring.

Joe Hendry Opens Up On Facing Randy Orton At WrestleMania

After the match between Randy Orton and Joe Hendry, the TNA World Champion took to social media platform X to react to his match against Randy Orton.

"I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania," Joe Hendry tweeted on X as he got his WrestleMania moment against the 14-time Champion.

WWE have teased big things for Randy Orton following WrestleMania as he is the cover of WWE's next PLE- Backlash.