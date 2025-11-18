WATCH: John Cena Holds Back Tears On His Last Monday Night RAW Appearance Amid 'Thank You' Chants At Madison Square Garden

One of the greatest to have ever graced the squared circle, the 'Never Seen Seventeen', aka John Cena, has only two dates left in his legendary career before he rides into the sunset. Cena will make his last appearance on December 13, 2025, during the Saturday Night Main Event.

The seventeen-time Universal Champion had announced his retirement during Money in the Bank 2025, and in just less than a month, the Grand Slam Champion will bid the WWE Universe farewell. Cena will now be seen in Survivor Series WarGames, which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025.

John Cena Almost Breaks Down After 'Thank You' Chants

John Cena, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, made his last Monday Night RAW appearance at Madison Square Garden. Cena, who was addressing the crowd, was later attacked by Dominik Mysterio and the 'Judgement Day'. Much to Cena's reprise, Sheamus and Rey Mysterio came out to help and soon turned it into a six-man tag match.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Dominik Mysterio, and the Judgement Day put up one of the greatest tag matches in the history of Monday Night RAW. This was John Cena's 545th match on WWE's Red Brand. Interestingly, the crowd at Madison Square Garden was all set to welcome Cena. As soon as the 'Never Seen Seventeen' stood in the middle of the ring, the crowd started to chant 'Thank You Cena'. The seventeen-time champion got emotional and was on the verge of breaking down, but he somehow held his tears back.

John Cena Gears Up For Big Farewell On SNME

John Cena will go down as the greatest to have ever walked and competed inside a squared circle. The WWE has made huge plans for John Cena's farewell match.