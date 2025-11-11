WATCH | John Cena Is A Speed Demon! New IC Champ Outruns CM Punk With Lightning-Fast Signing Skills

17-time world champion John Cena showed his freakishly good signing skills in a video. He outpaced the current world heavyweight champion, CM Punk, as he signed posters back-to-back in just a second or two.

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and has been touring cities, and has locked horns with some of his dream opponents one final time.

The 'Never Seen 17' has locked horns with Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, among other wrestlers, to turn the clock back and deliver a slugfest to remember.

John Cena Blazes Past CM Punk, Signing Autographs At Breakneck Speed

Ahead of the Monday Night Raw showcase in Boston, Massachusetts, John Cena and CM Punk were seen signing posters, which would be sold to the fans in attendance at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Punk had shared it on his Instagram Stories as he and Cena were seated together, signing merch for the WWE Universe.

The video clip showed John Cena thoroughly enjoying himself. But what's fascinating was his signing speed, as the 17-time World Champion signed the poster in just a second or two with the Sharpie.

Advertisement

Cena wasn't even looking at one point while doing the signings. CM Punk, on the other hand, was seen taking his time with the signings and kept his pace slow.

John Cena Is Now A Grand Slam Champion

John Cena made history during his final appearance in Boston, Massachusetts, as an active wrestler. The 17-time world champion has finally completed his title cabinet after winning the Intercontinental Championship.

The leader of the Cenation was in action against Dominik Mysterio, a match which the WWE CCO Triple H made official. The home crowd watched Cena wrestle for the last time at the TD Garden, where he emerged victorious and also became the champion.

Cena channelled his inner superhuman strength after he rolled over to pick up Dominik Mysterio, who had hit him with a frog splash. He went on to deliver his trademark Attitude Adjustment finisher for the one, two, three.