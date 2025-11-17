John Cena Shares An Emotionally Charged Message Ahead Of Final WWE RAW Appearance At Madison Square Garden

17-time World Champion John Cena has hyped up his upcoming appearance in the best way he possibly can. It will be a historic affair as Cena will make his penultimate stop on his farewell tour with the WWE.

Cena has reminded the fans once again that they can not see him in any more in-ring action. With the farewell tour entering its last stops, expect a packed house in New York.

John Cena Hypes Up His Final WWE RAW Appearance

The upcoming Monday Night RAW at the iconic Madison Square Garden will be an emotional affair as John Cena will make his last appearance for the Red Brand. The current Intercontinental Champion will be in action for the final time in a place where historic moments have happened over the years.

Cena's final appearance on the Red Brand will be a blend of excitement and emotions, and the leader of the Cenation is hyping up his last RAW appearance when Monday Nights are live from New York.

The WWE Grand Slam Champion has reminded fans not to miss out on RAW, as they will never see him perform again on the Red Brand.

"Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw. U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant 'Let’s Go Cena' or 'Cena Sucks!' Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this… I can’t wrestle," John Cena tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

RAW GM Makes A Significant Announcement Regarding John Cena

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has lit up the WWE Universe with a significant announcement regarding John Cena. Pearce revealed that the Intercontinental Champion will kick off the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, live from Madison Square Garden in New York.