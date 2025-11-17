John Cena's Last Monday Night RAW Appearance: The Complete Guide To Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, Live Streaming, And Other Details

The professional wrestling realm will have an emotional night as John Cena makes his final WWE RAW appearance on Monday night. The legendary wrestler, who is currently on his retirement tour with the WWE, will make his penultimate stop on the tour.

Monday Night RAW will be a stacked affair as fans are expected to arrive in New York and witness the legendary wrestler and one of the WWE's most influential figures for the last time on WWE RAW.

MSG Set To Host John Cena's Final WWE RAW Appearance

Monday Night RAW will be a celebration of John Cena's career as he makes the second-final stop of his retirement tour in New York at the world's most famous arena. With the MSG being a venue deeply tied to some of the most iconic wrestling moments, Cena's second-to-last appearance would be another valuable moment in the arena's significant history.

Apart from John Cena's appearance, the women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. The underdog Maxxine Dupri is eyeing her maiden singles title glory against 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

The Last Time is Now tournament also continues to take shape as the returning GUNTHER faces the NXT upstart Je'Von Evans in a significant singles match-up.

In the second match, Solo Sikoa will lock horns against a mystery opponent, and the fans are ecstatic to know who the surprise wrestler will be.

Nikki Bella, who recently turned heel, will also open up about her actions and speak to the WWE Universe. She had attacked the women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Nevertheless, it will be the end of an era for WWE RAW as Cena makes his final stop on Monday Nights.

The Complete Guide To John Cena's Last Monday Night RAW Appearance

John Cena's Final WWE RAW: Full Match Card

John Cena to kick off the show and make his final WWE RAW appearance

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Nikki Bella to explain her actions last week to the WWE Universe

Gunther vs. Je'Von Evans - The Last Time is Now tournament Singles Match

Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery opponent - The Last Time is Now tournament Singles Match

John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Take Place?

John Cena's Final WWE RAW takes place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 (Monday, November 17 in the US).

Where Will John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Take Place?

The first match of John Cena's Final WWE RAW will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

What Time Will John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Start?

John Cena's Final WWE RAW will have a start time of 06:30 AM IST. The global timings will depend on the various time zones.

The other timings for various regions are as follows:

USA: 08:00 PM ET, 07:00 PM CT & 05:00 PM PT on Monday, November 17

08:00 PM ET, 07:00 PM CT & 05:00 PM PT on Monday, November 17 Canada: 08:00 PM ET on Monday, November 17

08:00 PM ET on Monday, November 17 Saudi Arabia: 03:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, November 18

03:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, November 18 France: 02:00 AM CEST on Tuesday, November 18

02:00 AM CEST on Tuesday, November 18 Australia: 10:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, November 18

10:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, November 18 The United Kingdom: 01:00 AM BST on Tuesday, November 18

Where Can You Watch John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Live On TV?

Unfortunately, in India, John Cena's Final WWE RAW will not have a live broadcast.

Where Can John Cena's Last WWE RAW Appearance Be Watched On Live Streaming?

In India, John Cena's Final WWE RAW will be live-streamed on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.

The other live streaming and broadcasting platforms for various regions are as follows: