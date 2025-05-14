John Cena Might Cross Paths With One Of His Biggest Rivals As The WWE Looks To Make SummerSlam One Successful Event

Seventeen-time undisputed WWE World Champion, John Cena, will retire from pro-wrestling by the end of this year. The ongoing year has been very eventful for Cena. The superstar chose to turn heel in his final year of wrestling, and the fans have been loving every minute of Cena's villain arc. Cena also won his seventeenth undisputed WWE World Championship in WrestleMania and cemented his name in the galaxy of the greats.

John Cena, who lost in the Royal Rumble earlier this year, won the 'Elimination Chamber' and later challenged the 'American Nightmare', Cody Rhodes, in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Cena, after winning his seventeenth world title, locked horns with his long-time rival Randy Orton and defeated him in WWE Backlash.

John Cena still has seven months in the pro-wrestling business, and the WWE might have a few big plans in place for Cena to give him a befitting farewell.

John Cena Likely To Reunite With The Rock

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania, John Cena vs Cody Rhodes, was an extremely dull affair, considering the fact that the match lacked chemistry. The fans had expected The Rock to show up and interfere in the Cena vs Rhodes title match. After all, it was The Rock who kickstarted the entire rivalry.

Cena sold himself out to The Final Boss, aka The Rock, and turned against Cody Rhodes at the 'Elimination Chamber'. It is now being said that The Rock, at some point in time, might return to the WWE and reunite with John Cena, and it might possibly happen at SummerSlam. This time around, SummerSlam will be held across two nights and is set to be a blockbuster event.

The Rock coming back and reuniting with his long-time rival-turned-ally Cena will be a sight to behold.

John Cena's Last Appearance To Take Place In Boston