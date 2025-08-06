WWE Star Publicly Admits Being Disappointed By John Cena's Antics Prior To SummerSlam 2021, Teases Feud With Star Wrestler In His Retirement Tour

Updated 6 August 2025 at 12:54 IST
John Cena's retirement tour is gradually coming to an end. The leader of the 'Cenation' recently turned babyface and dropped his WWE Universal Title to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in what is now being seen as the passing of the baton moment. Cena spent the first six months of his retirement tour as a heel and he did an impressive job as a bad guy. The star wrestler has faced legends like CM Punk, Randy Orton, Ron Killings so far this year.
John Cena over the years has had a special relationship with SummerSlam. For the unversed, after John Cena dropped his title to Cody Rhodes in the recent edition of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar appeared out of nowhere, stormed into the squared circle, executed a vicious F5 on John Cena and left. Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been arch-rivals for over two decades now and more often than not Brock had had an upper hand on Cena.
It seems as if John Cena's problems are just starting and another WWE star might be ready to face him in the ring. Recently an X (formerly known as Twitter) user reminded the 'Demon Prince', aka Finn Bálor, about how Cena had backstabbed him at the contract signing of WWE SummerSlam 2021. Bálor took a note of the past incident and shared a three-word reply and it was enough to tease his feud with the Leader of the Cenation.
Back in 2021, Finn Bálor was all set to challenge The Only Tribal Chief aka Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in SummerSlam 2021. During the contract signing, Baron Corbin attacked Bálor and tried to sign the contract himself.
Unfortunately for Bálor, Cena made his way into the ring, eliminated Corbin and then ended up signing the contract himself.
The WWE is gearing up for yet another John Cena vs Brock Lesnar clash for one last time. According to WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H, Cena wanted Lesnar to be a part of his farewell tour. Lesnar showing up at SummerSlam and dropping an F5 on Cena is no small deal. The WWE is likely to have a John Cena vs Brock Lesnar main event in their next PPV, 'Clash in Paris', that will be held in the Paris La Défense Arena, France, on August 31, 2025.
