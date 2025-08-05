WWE Star Seth Rollins Reveals Wife Becky Lynch 'Very Upset' at Being Part of SummerSlam 'Ruse of The Century'

Becky Lynch (L) was left less than pleased by husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. | Image: WWE

When WWE superstar Seth Rollins revealed that he had been faking an injury and then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to end Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, many were left stunned as most expected Rollins would be out for a long time.

He had picked up a suspected knee injury during a Saturday Night's Main Event match against LA Knight, which many feared would keep him on the shelf for a while.

However, he kept everyone in his close circle in on the ruse - and that included his wife, fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch. And she was not happy about the lie.

Rollins Reveals Lynch's Unhappiness

Rollins admits that he needed to work hard to convince his wife to keep up appearances, adding that the payoff would be worth it all when he revealed he wasn't injured after all.

"My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset at me for making me lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said honey just trust me, the payoff will be great," Rollins said on The Rich Eisen Show.

In certain ways, Rollins was right - the visual of him standing on stage and then shedding the crutches did make for a viral moment, something WWE openly chases in today's day and age.

What Next For Rollins?

It will be interesting to see what he does next, however, as there are multiple targets on the back of ‘The Visionary’ - something proved by the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Rollins ended up being targetted by both Punk and Roman Reigns, two men he main evented Night One of WrestleMania with earlier in the year.

It is worth noting that Reigns has been involved in a sideways feud against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, two members of Rollins' unnamed stable - and Punk now has eyes on the title he lost in controversial circumstances.