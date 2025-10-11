WWE Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns Unleashes Chaos With A Cricket Bat On Bronson Reed In Brutal Street Fight Brawl

The 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns blended into the local culture during the Australian Street Fight as he introduced a cricket bat to his arsenal of weapons to neutralise Bronson Reed.

The WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, began with the Australian Street Fight match between local star Bronson Reed and the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. After squabbling for a while, both superstars battle it out in a stipulation match, which allows all foreign objects to be used.

Roman Reigns’ Cricket Bat Mayhem Leaves Bronson Reed Reeling in Street Fight

While standing near the timekeepers' area, Roman Reigns lit up the crowd with a roaring cheer after he was seen pulling out a cricket bat and an AFL footy.

In a video shared by the WWE on their social media, Reigns tossed the AFL ball towards The Oracle Paul Heyman, who was near the steel stairs.

Roman Reigns then hit Bronson Reed with some clubbing blows with the bat on his middle before taking things inside the ring. Reigns then aimed for his belly area and whacked the bat like a cricketer hits the ball.

The moment received a raucous response from the crowd.

Bronson Reed Seals Biggest Career Win After Defeating Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Bringing out the cricket bat helped in shifting the momentum temporarily as Reigns looked dominant for a while until Bron Breakker interfered. He attacked the Tribal Chief by coming through the crowd.

As Bron and Bronson attacked Roman, The Usos entered the action to even the odds and dished an all-out attack on the duo.

However, the tables turned after Jey Uso mistakenly speared Roman Reigns through the table, allowing Bronson Reed to secure the win over the Tribal Chief.