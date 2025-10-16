John Cena’s Retirement Match At WWE's Saturday Night’s Main Event Comes With An Outrageous Price Tag As Ticket Demands Skyrocket

John Cena's theme song 'The Time Is Now' will echo through Capital One Arena for one last time on December 13, 2025. The 17-time World Champion will come out wearing words like 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' for his last in-ring contest before he rides into the sunset.

People might have varied opinions about John Cena's Farewell Tour and how it has shaped out to be, but one thing can't be discounted: he has created multiple 'lasts' and many iconic moments in his final year as an in-ring performer.

Tickets For John Cena's Final Match Skyrockets

According to onlocationexp.com, the Champion Package will cost $10,500 (INR 9.2 Lakhs approx.), which includes premium floor seating, a photo op with the last real champion John Cena, and tickets to The Undertaker's Six Feet Under show. The Suite By the Seat comes with a price tag of $3,000 (INR 2.2 Lakhs approx.), including all-inclusive food and beverage, premium suite ticket, and pre-show appearances by Cena and other Superstars.

Ticket prices for Cena's retirement match | Image: Screengrab/@onlocationexp.com

According to the Bleacher Report the Gold Package will cost $2,500 (INR 87 thousand approx.), and it includes pre-show Superstar appearances by Cena, access to a Cena memorabilia display, and also lower/upper level seating. The Row A tickets at ringside will cost $11,500 (INR 10.1 Lakhs approx.), Row B tickets on the ramp side will cost $9,500 (INR 8.3 Lakhs approx.), and Row E tickets on the ramp side will cost $6,500 (INR 7.71 Lakhs approx.)

Tickets that are in the less premium spots will range from $250 (INR 21 thousand approx.) to $3,000 (INR 3.7 Lakhs approx.).

Cena's Retirement Match Attracts More Than Sixty Thousand Fans

John Cena's retirement match is expected to be one grand event, and his fans will leave no stone unturned to make it into a grand event. As reported by Wrestle Ops, nearly 60,000 people were in the online queue during the pre-sale window that was opened on October 16, 2025.