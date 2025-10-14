Why Did The Vision Betray Seth Rollins On RAW? Backstage Report Reveals Why Plans Were Changed

The WWE Universe were in for a shock when The Vision's Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman betrayed Seth Rollins out of nowhere. The betrayal was such a shocker that the fans never really saw it coming.

As it turns out, the WWE has to work its way through a situation that arose after the recently concluded Crown Jewel PLE in Perth. The situation concerns Seth Rollins, the protagonist of The Vision faction.

The Vision Betraying Seth Rollins Has A Deep Reason Behind It

In the closing moments of Monday Night RAW in Perth, Seth Rollins was brutally speared by Bron Breakker, which led to Bronson Reed attacking him with a Tsunami finisher. The fans were in disarray as they could not fathom the sudden turn of events.

'The Oracle' Paul Heyman was also seen raising Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's hands, demonstrating that he has sided with them and kicked Seth Rollins out of the faction.

As it turns out, Seth Rollins has suffered an injury, which led to the sudden turn of events.

According to PWInsider, the World Heavyweight champion is believed to have hurt his left shoulder during the coast-to-coast dive on Cody Rhodes. Notably, Rollins was clutching his arm following the dive as the match continued.

Another report from Fightful suggests that Seth Rollins had an arm sling and that the WWE is treating his injury as legitimate.

Major Plans For The Vision Get Shelved After Seth Rollins's Injury

The Vision has been a significant part of the Monday Night RAW broadcast. With Seth Rollins as the lead protagonist, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker received significant television time.

The faction was in plans to feature in the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games PLE. But Rollins' injury may have affected the WWE's booking for the match.