WWE Plotting Next Major Farewell Tour After John Cena, 'Mega Plan' In Development For Former Two-Time World Champion

With only four dates remaining on John Cena's retirement tour so far, the anticipation has erupted over AJ Styles, who recently announced that he will retire for good in 2026.

AJ Styles made the announcement right before the much-awaited clash between him and John Cena, something the fans had demanded for quite a while.

The WW fulfilled the fans' wish at Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Western Australia, but Styles made it a very emotional affair after revealing that he would officially step down from in-ring action in 2026.

WWE Lines Up Next Major Farewell Tour as John Cena Era Winds Down: Report

Over the years, AJ Styles has developed a star-studded career around the globe. From performing in TNA to NJPW and then arriving on the WWE scene, he delivered high-profile matches.

AJ Styles had made himself untouchable and built a Hall of Fame-worthy career before arriving in the WWE, where he further strengthened his legacy.

The WWE is expected to deliver a fitting send-off for AJ Styles. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Stamford-based wrestling promotion is plotting a proper farewell for The Phenomenal One.

The report further stated that the backstage personnel are putting up a "Mega Plan" to make his retirement an iconic one, which will honour his legacy in the realm of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

AJ Styles Still Turning In Jaw‑Dropping Performances

John Cena and AJ Styles delivered a love letter to the wrestling fans with a classic banger at the RAC Arena in Perth. The entire match was filled with mutual respect, incredible chemistry between the two wrestlers and a tribute-filled emotional affair.

Styles also paid homage to TNA with his nostalgic wrestling gear, as both wrestlers turned the clock back with their limitless wrestling skills that made the fans say, 'fight forever' and 'this is awesome.'