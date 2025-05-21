John Cena Sparks Speculations Of His Next Feud With WWE Legend And WrestleMania Main Eventer, Name-Drops Three Iconic Rivals

WWE superstar John Cena is in the final year of his legendary pro-wrestling career. John is currently on his farewell tour and he will ride into the sunset by the end of this year. Since the day he announced his retirement, John Cena finished the Royal Rumble in second spot, won the Elimination Chamber, turned heel, defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Undisputed Championship, and then defended it against 'The Viper', aka Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

John Cena Name-Drops His Three Biggest Rivals

John Cena has dominated the WWE for more than two decades now. Cena, during his illustrious career, has faced opponents such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Edge, Big Show, Kane, and many others. John still has seven months left in the WWE and he will be appearing in all the biggest PPVs such as SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and the Survivor Series. Cena will also have to defend his championship, and the WWE will have the responsibility to give a worthy opponent to someone of Cena's stature.

John Cena recently attended an event where he was asked about his top three favorite opponents. Cena named the likes of The Rock, CM Punk, and Randy Orton. Interestingly, John has already faced Randy Orton; the gimmick of him turning heel is clearly related to The Rock, and this leaves only one person that Cena might face next, 'The Best in the World', CM Punk.

Cena To Wrestle Till The End Of 2025