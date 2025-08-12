John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Match To Be Big Strategic Masterstroke By Triple H As WWE Looks To Clash With AEW's All Out Pay-Per-View: Report

The WWE has planned John Cena's farewell tour very meticulously, and so far it has been a wild ride for the fans of pro-wrestling. Cena's farewell tour has had everything so far, from star-studded title matches to his much-talked-about heel turn. Cena, who recently turned into a babyface, had a five-month-long heel turn which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Cena, who won his record 17th title in WrestleMania, dropped the title to Cody Rhodes in WWE's recently concluded pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena To Be WWE's Big Strategic Move: Reports

John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes took a whole new turn in the recently concluded SummerSlam. With Cena turning into a babyface, the WWE Universe had expected 'The Final Boss' aka 'The Rock' to come out. After all, it was The Rock who had started the entire storyline between Cena and Cody Rhodes. Much to everybody's surprise, it was the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, who came out after Cody defeated Cena to win the Universal Title.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are one of the oldest rivals in the history of the WWE. Both Cena and Lesnar have been a part of many one-on-one single matches which will forever be memorable. After the happenings of SummerSlam 2025, the WWE Universe was expecting Lesnar to come out and confront Cena on Friday Night SmackDown, but it never happened.

It is now being reported that the WWE is setting up the iconic Brock Lesnar vs John Cena clash for WWE’s newly added main event which is yet to be announced. The event is said to take place on September 20, 2025, and it will directly clash with All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) pay-per-view (PPV) All Out. The event is likely to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar, one last time, is going to be a blockbuster affair, and the WWE is looking to make the most out of it.

Triple H Issues Clarification On Brock Lesnar's Return

After the happenings of the Janel Grant lawsuit, that was filed in 2024, the WWE Universe had expected Brock to maintain a distance from the sports entertainment industry. Nobody had anticipated Lesnar to return to the WWE in such a grand manner.