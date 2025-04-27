WWE Setting Up Big Title Change In Next PPV, John Cena vs Randy Orton Fight In Baclash Likely To Cause Massive Shift

WWE in many ways has revived itself and it continues to keep its fans on the edge of their seats. A lot was expected out of the WWE's creative team as far as the 41st edition of WrestleMania was concerned. But those two nights in Las Vegas ended up being an extremely dull affair.

John Cena winning his 17th title was pathbreaking in many senses, but that doesn't take away the fact that the fans were expecting a lot more out of the Cody vs Cena clash.

WWE Backlash Likely To Cause Massive Shift

The next pay-per-view event of the WWE, Backlash, will see John Cena defending his title within a month of winning it. Cena locks horns with a very familiar foe, Randy Orton. Cena recently won his seventeenth world title and went past 'The Nature Boy', Ric Flair.

But Orton too is just one title away from creating history. 'The Viper' aka Randy Orton currently has 14 World Titles to his name and is tied with 'The Game', aka Triple H. Orton is gunning for his fifteenth world title, and there is no better way to do it than against his oldest rival, John Cena.

With Cody on a sabbatical, it will make a lot of sense if Orton ends up winning the WWE Championship.

ALSO READ | WWE Release New Backlash Poster Following Confirmation Of World Title Match Between Arch-Rivals John Cena And Randy Orton

The Final Boss Leaves Fans Infuriated

'The Final Boss' aka 'The Rock' was expected to come out during the Cody vs Cena main event. After all, he was the one who started the feud which culminated in a main event of WrestleMania Night 2, but for some reasons, 'The Final Boss' did not show up.