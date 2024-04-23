Advertisement

WWE icon and global superstar John Cena celebrates his 47th birthday on April 23, marking another year in the illustrious career of the 16-time WWE champion. Cena, often referred to as 'The Face That Runs the Place,' has entertained millions of fans around the world with his charismatic personality, in-ring skills, and unforgettable moments inside the squared circle. As we celebrate his birthday, let's relive five of the most memorable 'Super Cena' moments that have defined his legendary WWE career.

1. WWE Championship Win at WrestleMania 21 (2005)

One of the defining moments of Cena's career came at WrestleMania 21 when he captured his first WWE Championship by defeating JBL. This victory marked the beginning of Cena's ascent to superstardom and solidified his position as a top-tier talent in WWE. The image of Cena hoisting the WWE Championship high above his head became an iconic moment that fans will never forget.

2. Royal Rumble Returns (2008 & 2013)

John Cena has made a habit of surprising the WWE Universe with his unexpected returns, especially at the Royal Rumble. In 2008, Cena made a shocking comeback from injury and won the Royal Rumble match, setting the stage for his WrestleMania main event match. Similarly, in 2013, Cena returned earlier than expected from a torn triceps to win the Royal Rumble once again, showcasing his resilience and never-give-up attitude.

3. John Cena vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank (2011)

The feud between John Cena and CM Punk in 2011 produced one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at Money in the Bank. With both the WWE Championship and the WWE Championship Money in the Bank contract on the line, Cena and Punk delivered a classic bout that had fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the hostile crowd in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Cena showcased his in-ring prowess and resilience, ultimately winning the match and retaining the WWE Championship.

4. John Cena's WrestleMania Moment with The Rock (2012 & 2013)

John Cena's rivalry with The Rock culminated in two consecutive WrestleMania main events, creating a spectacle that captivated the WWE Universe. In 2012, Cena faced The Rock in a highly anticipated match dubbed 'Once in a Lifetime,' which saw The Rock emerge victorious. However, Cena redeemed himself the following year by defeating The Rock and capturing the WWE Championship in a rematch at WrestleMania 29, solidifying their legendary rivalry.

5. United States Championship Open Challenge (2015-2016)

In 2015, John Cena revitalized the United States Championship by introducing the 'US Title Open Challenge,' where he defended the title against various superstars on a weekly basis. This innovative concept not only elevated the prestige of the United States Championship but also showcased Cena's versatility and willingness to elevate emerging talents. His matches during this period, including classics against the likes of Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, are fondly remembered as some of the best of his career.