Advertisement

WWE's latest round of budget cuts saw some of the Indian wrestlers being let go of the company. The releases took place during Friday Night SmackDown, and while some talent expressed their gratitude towards the WWE, some wrestlers showcased their dissent over their lack of TV time and putting forth themselves into the creative team's minds. The Connecticut-based wrestling company is vastly popular in India which saw the emergence of champions like The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal. But the cuts leave no Indian wrestler in the fray. One of the recently released WWE superstars, who hails from India, vented his thoughts on social media.

Also Read: Seth Rollins was injured before WrestleMania XL? Becky Lynch offers health update on former champion

Advertisement

Sanga calls out WWE 's standards, lambasts them for improper booking of Indian talent

As per reports, five talents were released from the WWE, including Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Veer, Sanga, and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Representing the Indian heritage, Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) and Mahal were the only existing wrestlers, and now that they have been released, there are no wrestlers on the roster that belong to the particular heritage. Sanga (aka Saurav Gurjar) recently vented his thoughts upon his WWE release and exposed the wrestling promotion's standards and how the Indian talent was not properly booked throughout the years.

Advertisement

“When it comes to viewership, you want it from India. You want viewership on Facebook from India, the same goes for views on YouTube and television. But, when it comes to talent from India, you’re not encouraging it.

We are all always positive, and we expect everyone to be super positive🙏😊



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#proudtobeindian #thankyou pic.twitter.com/8XnnBiQVsk — Saurav Gurjar (@Sanga_WWE)

"It’s sad, but you need to understand that we come from a land with 1.4 billion people, and they like you and us, and they want talented athletes from their home country to be represented and work on an international level […] It hurts when I hear this or think about it, but your company doesn’t have any athletes from India,” Sanga said as quoted by ewrestlingnews.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results: Nostalgia hits HARD as new tag tiles revealed on the Friday Night spectacle

Advertisement

The 38-year-old wrestler went on to say that he, Jinder Mahal, and Veer would stop at nothing to protect their country's prestige, even if it meant leaving a business that failed to respect Indian athletes. Sanga concluded by saying he is confident that the country's 1.4 billion citizens will support him and that they will cooperate to take advantage of future prospects.