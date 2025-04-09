John Cena Turns Into Virat Kohli Fan? 16-Time WWE Champion Shares Quirky Post Of Former RCB Skipper Doing His Iconic Move

The WWE is currently on the 'Road to WrestleMania', and it is expected to be the biggest pay-per-view of the year. John Cena, who has currently turned heel, is the biggest attraction of the event. The 'Leader of the Cenation', aka John Cena, will lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Cena, who had lost the 'Royal Rumble' earlier this year, earned the right to main event WrestleMania after winning the Elimination Chamber. This is John Cena's last year in professional wrestling. Last year, John Cena had clarified that he'll bid goodbye to the WWE in the fall of 2025, but till then, he'll appear in all the major PPVs and do his very best for the business, something that he has been doing for more than two decades now.

Cena's sudden and unexpected heel turn has added more spice to WrestleMania, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena is going to be a heated affair.

John Cena Posts Virat Kohli's Picture On Instagram

John Cena's Instagram is a case study in itself. His Insta bio even reads, 'Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy'. John Cena recently posted a picture of Virat Kohli on his Instagram, and, as usual, it was without any caption. Virat Kohli can be seen doing the iconic 'You Can't See Me' move in the picture that the leader of the Cenation posted.

Few days back, popular IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had posted a video featuring their former skipper Virat Kohli imitating Cena's 'You Can't See Me' move. RCB had posted the reel using John Cena's official WWE entrance music. The video went viral on social media, and now it seems as if Cena has taken note of it.

John Cena Eyes His Seventeenth World Title