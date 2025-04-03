Will John Cena's Arch-Nemesis Interrupt His WWE Championship Match vs Cody Rhodes On WrestleMania 41? Here's What We Know

John Cena is all set for action against Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare's championship gold will be on the line, with Cena having a chance to make history and win the world title for a record 17th time. The stage is being set as both superstars trade some heated words during their exchange at WWE TV's weekly shows. Ahead of the much-anticipated title match on WrestleMania Night Two, Cena may have some major trouble on the line as a former WWE superstar and one of his arch-rivals has signed with the company once again.

John Cena May Face Trouble As His Former Rival Signs WWE Deal

The WWE's biggest PLE showcase is happening soon as WrestleMania 41 is all set to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. All eyes will be on the main event of night two when 16-time world champion John Cena faces off against the current WWE undisputed champion, Cody Rhodes. The storyline has picked up a lot of interest ever since Cena turned heel to align himself with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Heel Cena has been very intriguing to watch, as the fans haven't expected such intensity from his character. While the stars do not look in favour of Cody Rhodes this time, Cena may also have some trouble on the line as one of his arch-rivals is expected to return to the WWE.

As per reports from PWInsider, former AEW superstar Miro was spotted at the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, all day recently. The wrestler, also known as Rusev, has signed a deal with the WWE, which would put his comeback in the works. Multiple sources have claimed the same, and it looks like Rusev Day would be back in the WWE.

While Rusev returns to action, sources also indicate that Lana, aka CJ Perry, was not seen with the Bulgarian Brute during his visit.

When Will Rusev Return To WWE TV?

Rusev spent significant time in the WWE until 2020, which is when he joined AEW. The Bulgarian Brute was developed as a force to be reckoned with when he was a part of NXT under Triple H. Soon after, he paired up with Lana, who became his manager. Rusev would become one of NXT's top stars for his wrestling capacity and his work with Lana, making them a hot commodity.

Rusev featured in the 2014 Royal Rumble, and he became a part of the main roster after WrestleMania XXX. He became a three-time US Champion and had a tip-tier feud with John Cena, and they would have a thrilling showdown at WrestleMania 31. Given their past connection, Rusev could interrupt Cena's match against Rhodes at Mania.