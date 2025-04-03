Seth Rollins' Ten-Year-Old Picture Mocking John Cena's 'Never Give Up' T Shirt Resurfaces Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Triple H aka Paul Michael Levesque, the Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE has made some grand plans for the upcoming edition of WrestleMania 41. The upcoming edition of Mania is expected to be bigger and better with the presence of stars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Cody Rhodes. While Cody and Cena will lock horns for the WWE Universal title on night 2 of WrestleMania, Punk, Rollins and Reign will battle it out on the first night in a triple threat match.

Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena is the biggest talking point oif WrestleMania. Afterall it is Cena's last Mania appearance and he will quit the sports entertainment industry by the end of this year. John Cena's heel turn is something that has gotten everybody excited, especially the WWE Universe. Cena's heel turn has shaken the very foundations of the WWE and it is all set to unfold in WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins' Decade Old Picture Mocking Cena Goes Viral

Seth Rollins, who goes by the name of 'The Architect' has taken huge strides in the industry and has become one of the leading superstars. Much ahead of the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena clash in WrestleMania, a picture of Seth Rollins has resurfaced on the internet. The picture dates back to 2015 where Rollins can be seen holding a 'Never Shuts Up' T shirt.

Seth Rollins with the ‘Never Shuts Up’ T-shirt | Image: X

The T-Shirt was highly inspired by John Cena's merchandise at that point in time. Cena and Rollins had an explosive feud back in the day and the Architect had started to wear the 'Never Shuts Up' T shirt to attract the anti-Cena fans.

John Cena Vows To Ruin Wrestling Forever

During his latest appearance on Monday Night RAW, John VCena cut a very explosive promo. John tthreatened his opponent Cody Rhodes that not only will he take his WWE Universal title away from him, but will also ruin the idea of wrestling forever.