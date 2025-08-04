'Triple H Has Lot Of Explaining To Do': Brock Lesnar's Surprising Return After John Cena vs Cody Rhodes In SummerSlam 2025 Shocks The WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe with his return in SummerSlam 2025. The two-night event saw a plethora of wrestling superstars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, and others have a go at each other, but it was Lesnar's return that nobody saw coming. The final moments of SummerSlam 2025 saw Cody Rhodes reclaim the Undisputed Championship from John Cena, but what followed after was nothing but pure chaos.

The Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena storyline started during the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The story did start with John Cena selling his soul to the 'Final Boss', aka 'The Rock', and turning a heel for the first time in his WWE career. With Cena turning into a babyface again in SummerSlam, it was expected that The Rock will make his much-anticipated return, but the WWE creative team had other ideas.

Brock Lesnar's Shocking Return Rubs WWE Fans in a Wrong Way

The WWE is trying to bank upon and reignite a decade-old rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. After Cody Rhodes defeated Cena to reclaim the Universal Championship, Brock's music hit and he casually strolled down the ramp. The 'Beast Incarnate' did not waste time as he unleashed a vicious F5 on Cena. The 17-time champion has faced CM Punk, Randy Orton, Ron Killings, and Cody Rhodes so far in his farewell tour, and it now seems that Brock Lesnar is next.

Lesnar, in the past, has been linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed in January 2024. Grant, who was a former WWE employee, had alleged that WWE mogul Vince McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order to keep her job in the company. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's decision to bring Lesnar back into the scheme of things hasn't gone down too well with a small section of WWE fans despite the possibilities of Cena facing Lesnar for one last time.

Here's How the Netizens Reacted

WWE Gears Up for 'Clash in Paris'

SummerSlam 2025 has been a huge success for the WWE. The recent edition of the pay-per-view (PPV) emulated WrestleMania's two-night event format, and it has now become the biggest SummerSlam of all time.