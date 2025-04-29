WWE Quietly Makes Main Roster Call-Ups, Two NXT Superstars Become A Part Of Monday Night RAW Roster

Monday Night RAW has been introduced with some new superstars after WrestleMania 41, as two new faces have been brought up from NXT to be a part of the red brand. Giulia and Roxanne Perez have become the new mainstays of Monday Nights as they were featured on both shows of RAW, which took place after the Showcase of the Immortals. A notable detail has emerged, which indicates that they have graduated from NXT.

RAW Gets Two New Superstars In Female Division

The WWE has been making subtle changes after WrestleMania 41 as they move into a new beginning. After the chaos that unfolded at the Showcase of the Immortals, certain storylines have emerged while several others have taken a new direction. Certain returns have also happened over the past couple of weeks, and fresh faces have shown up from NXT as the WWE has brought two female superstars up to the main roster.

In the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Giulia and Roxanne Perez wore RAW debut patches, which are worn by superstars making their debut on certain brands. Both female superstars interrupted the Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer Champion vs Champion match-up. Both of them delivered a beat down to Vaquer and SKY before Rhea Ripley came out and cleaned the house.

Roxanne and Guilia Could Go Big In The Future

After the beatdown on RAW after WrestleMania, Roxanne Perez had her maiden RAW match against Rhea Ripley. Perez is a two-time NXT champion, and she took the brand by storm. She gave a tough fight to Ripley and looked strategic in her wrestling approach.

Giulia, on the other hand, is a veteran in the circuit. While she hasn't held any championship gold in NXT, she has delivered promising match-ups and looks to be an instant fit in the RAW women's roster to make it stacked.

It is yet to be seen how the WWE use them as they move ahead a part of the red brand.