WrestleMania XL Night Two had one of the most chaotic main events that featured a horde of superstars and legends. The Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes saga officially came to an end as the American Nightmare clinched the Undisputed Universal Championship Title. The clash was contested under Bloodline Rules, where there was no disqualification, and anything goes. It was determined after Rhodes and Rollins lost at Night One to The Rock and Roman Reigns. Night Two had the ultimate action taking place as it had the involvement of legends, but there was one moment where the fans went berserk, which was when The Shield's music hit the speakers. The WWE Universe expected the arrival of Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley, but that did not take place. The now-AEW star offered his thoughts on the segment.

Jon Moxley reveals he was away from Philadelphia during WrestleMania XL

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who was Rhodes' tag team partner the night before, was one of the men who stepped up to help. Reigns shifted his attention to the man who had betrayed him ten years earlier as Rollins emerged with a chair in hand as 'The Shield''s theme music was playing. Rhodes was ultimately able to pin Reigns and win the WWE Championship for the first time thanks to Rollins' diversion. When the theme hit, fans expected the arrival of former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Dean Ambrose disclosed that he was not in the vicinity of Philadelphia during that particular period. was, in fact, halfway around the globe, having flown to Tokyo, Japan to take part in tag team action with Shota Umino against Jack Perry and Ren Narita.

“I was asleep in Japan when that was going on. When I woke up, I had these messages saying, ‘I thought you were coming out!’ And I was like, ‘Coming out where?’

“It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep,” said Moxley.

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 to join AEW and has been a mainstay in Tony Khan's promotion. He recently captured the IWGP Heavyweight Champion after defeating Tetsuya Naito at the Windy City Riot. Despite not being in WWE, Mox has been garnering a lot of success. He will now defend the title against Powerhouse Hobbs in an episode of AEW Dynamite.