WWE has had several active Hall of Fame inductees who are a part of the company, with some of them still being a part of regular WWE TV like Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio. In the past, wrestlers like Bill Goldberg have also been a part of the promotion and delivered some heavy-hitting matches. However, the Icon's contract ended, and no extension was made. Goldberg isn't retired yet, and he is waiting for the ultimate final battle. But WWE failed to provide him with a farewell match. There were talks of the WWE Hall of Famer heading under Tony Khan's wing in AEW. Goldberg offered his honest verdict on the second-biggest wrestling promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg reveals why an AEW signing isn't on the line

During an appearance for an interview with 93.7 The Ticket, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg opened up on whether he has had any chats with AEW boss Tony Khan and whether he is interested in working for the company. Bill gave a brutally honest retort, saying that the promotion's TV product is cheesy.

“I’ve talked to him a number of times throughout the past, and I’ll be, this is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. “The product’s too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have…I mean, whatever. [Laughs] Now you’re really gonna get me going.

Goldberg makes his entrance during the Royal Rumble in the Thunderdome | Image: WWE

“If there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.” Goldberg said.

Do not expect to see Goldberg in an AEW graphic which mentions that he is #AllElite, as the wrestler has downplayed the idea of heading to the second division of wrestling promotions.

In terms of a WWE return, the notion also seems highly unlikely, given that he and WWE CCO Triple H have some real-life beef, the chances are relatively slim to have him back in the Connecticut-based promotion. However, Crazy things have happened, including the return of CM Punk, so we cannot rule it out from the notion.